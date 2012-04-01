





There were chaotic scenes in Iran last weekend when a student was taken to a police station for looking too much like Argentine superstar Lionel Messi. Reza Parastesh became the biggest news in Hamaden when a stroll around the city in a Barcelona shirt sent locals into frenzy desperate to get their photograph with who they thought was actually the world’s greatest player.

The story goes back a few months when Parastesh’s father got him to pose in a Blaugrana shirt. The student then decided to grow a beard and groom himself in the style of the great man himself and he convinced everyone last weekend that he was Messi himself.



The chaos became so much that the local police intervened, impounded his car and escorted him to the station to prevent things even more out of hand. Parastesh told AFP that; “"Now people really see me as the Iranian Messi and want me to mimic everything he does. When I show up somewhere, people are really shocked. I'm really happy that seeing me makes them happy and this happiness gives me a lot of energy."



His antics have now landed him a ton of media interviews and a modelling contract.