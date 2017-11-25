The news comes as good news for Barcelona fans, who were left fuming at the Barcelona leadership for not having tied Messi to a new deal earlier. And it comes a day after the five-time Ballon D’Or winner won the European Golden Shoe accolade for scoring 37 times in the La Liga last season.

Barcelona star Lionel Messi has signed a contract extension with Barcelona until 2021, making the blaugrana fans breathe a sigh of relief given that the previous agreement of the Argentinean star expired in June 2021.Now 30, Messi has become one of the best players in the world at Barcelona, a club he joined as a kid of 13 back in 2001. Since then, has succeeded in winning as many as eight La Liga titles and four Champions League crowns. Spanish media confirm that Messi’s new release clause has been set to € 700 million. Looks like Barcelona have learned the lesson after Neymar’s € 222 million exit this past summer when Psg triggered the Brazilian’s release clause.