​Lionel Messi isn’t one of the top five strikers that Gigi Buffon has ever faced, if the Italian’s recent Mirror interview is anything to go by.



The Juventus goalkeeper focussed on future Champions League opponents Tottenham, who boast 2017 goal machine Harry Kane.



“Harry is now one of the best strikers in Europe – there is no question about that,” Buffon said.



“As a player, you can always work on parts of your game and try to improve – but there are some things you can’t teach.”



Who else was in Buffon’s list? For some reason Messi, who dismantled the Bianconeri back in September, helping Barcelona smash them 3-0.



“That natural goalscoring instinct is for me a talent that you are born with. I have seen over the years with Ronaldo, Cristiano Ronaldo, Inzaghi, Batistuta, they have that natural instinct that can really make goalkeepers suffer – and it’s clear Kane also has that.



“Always in my ­career I have wanted to test myself against the best – and now Harry Kane is one of the best. I have always had the attitude that I don’t fear the best – I respect them – and I always want to play against them.



“That is one of the greatest ­challenges of playing at the highest level, to test yourself against the best players – that is always something I have enjoyed.”