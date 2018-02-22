Messi or Ronaldo? Pirlo names the best player he’s ever faced and comments Buffon claims

Former Juventus and AC Milan star Andrea Pirlo will play his farewell game at the San Siro on the 21st of May and today he has presented the event alongside Sky Sport.

The Italy International was asked his thoughts on Juventus’ Champions League elimination at hands of Real Madrid: “I am sorry for the lads, I am sorry for Juve, especially for Buffon. I know it’s hard to see the end of your dream only ten seconds before the final whistle. It hurts a lot and I can understand Gigi.”



“He knew he is close to the end of his career. It’s understandable after a decision like that. The referee could have avoided to award that penalty kick to Real Madrid and let the team play in the extra time.”



​Pirlo was also asked who is the best player he’s ever faced in his career. The Maestro promptly replied: “Leo Messi.”

