Messi receives a 40 million euro per season offer from Barcelona
21 January at 23:10FC Barcelona really want to keep one of the best players in their history as they are ready to offer Lionel Messi a huge salary. According to AS, Barcelona have a 40 million euros per season offer ready for him the Argentine superstar. Messi had previously declared that he is willing to stay at Barcelona if they want to keep him.
Here is what Carlos Tevez had to say on the Messi situation earlier today:" Messi has a special rapport with Fc Barcelona, they were the first club who gave him a shot at becoming a footballer. Barcelona is his home and I think it will be difficult for him to leave Barcelona".
In other news, Ivan Rakitic is another player that Barcelona want to keep. According to Sport (a Catalan newspaper), Barcelona would have presented Rakitic a contract renewal offer. The Croatian midfielder is happy in Barcelona as he would like to keep on playing for them in the future as well.
Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)
