Messi rejected crazy Man City offer before Barcelona extension
05 December at 12:45According to Spanish newspaper Marca, Manchester City offered Lionel Messi a huge sum of money in an attempt to persuade him to join them rather than extend his contract with Barcelona. They laid on the table a contract which included a €100 million signing bonus as well as €50 million net per season – crazy money, even for someone who is arguably the best in the world. City chief Sheikh Mansour reportedly made the bid without any Barcelona representative’s permission.
Blaugrana president Josep Maria Bartomeu was unaware of any talks, but is concerned by how the Manchester club came to realise the figures involved in the Argentine star’s new deal.
Rumours have surfaced in the past regarding Pep Guardiola’s team making a move for Messi, which were often false. But not this time. City knew it was now or never, with the Sheikh determined to reunite Guardiola and his former pupil. The offer left Barça with no option but to match City’s figures, or else risk the possibility of their star player continuing his career elsewhere.
(Marca)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
