Messi rejects Barcelona’s €35m-a-year contract offer
06 May at 12:50Lionel Messi is reported to have rejected a huge contract offer made by Barcelona. According to Spanish paper As, the Argentinean ace has rejected the chance to sign a contract extension with his club for a salary which would fluctuate between € 30 and € 35 million-a-year.
Barcelona fans must be pretty worried now as the star’s current deal at the Cam Nou expires in 2018.
Executives of the Camp Nou hierarchy, however, are not as worried as one would imagine. The Spanish paper claims Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu is confident Messi will sign a contract extension soon.
Several huge European clubs are said to be considering signing Messi if he fails to sign a contract extension with Barcelona.
If the Argentinean does not extend his stay at the club before January 2018, any other side can make him a contract offer and sign the player for free at the end of the 2017/18 campaign. No secret that Pep Guardiola's Manchester City would be one of the most interested clubs in signing the Argentinean ace.
