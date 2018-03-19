Messi reveals how an Italian dietician helped him overcome unhealthy eating habits
19 March at 13:35During an interview with Argentine television show La Cornisa, Lionel Messi has revealed how he had to overcome an unhealthy love of chocolate and fizzy drinks in order to reach the very top of his profession. Here is what he had to say about his relationship with Italian dietician Giuliano Poser, who hails from Sacile, Pordenone:
“I ate unhealthily for many years. Even when I was 22 or 23 years old, I was eating chocolate and cake while drinking a lot of fizzy juice. I still do, though everything is in moderation. Every now and then a nice glass of wine won’t hurt. A lot of things were said at that time and, in the end, I settled down and got myself under control.
“When was the last time I cried? I cried with joy when Mateo, my second son, was born. Thiago’s was a complicated delivery. Mateo’s, on the other hand, went much more smoothly. Ciro’s birth also brought a lot of joy.”
(La Cornisa)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments