Messi reveals: " In all of my career I have only asked one player for his jersey...."

Lionel Messi's contract renewal has been a hot topic of late as both parties have been working on it for some time now. Messi came up huge for Barcelona in El Clasico as he scored two big goals to give his team the win. In an interview with Invictos, the Argentine superstar revealed an interesting fact: " In all of my career, I only asked one player for his jersey: Zinedine Zidane. Normally if I play against an Argentine player then I usually swap shirts with him if not I do so with whoever asks me" .



Messi has had a very good season for FC Barcelona as he scored 51 goals and added 10 assists on the season (also including his Argentina goals) in only 50 games. With their win in the Clasico, Barcelona and Real Madrid are now tied a top the Liga standings (even if Real does have a game in hand on their eternal rivals).



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)