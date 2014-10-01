In a decision regarding the suspicious disqualification of Lionel Messi, charged with insulting the referee's assistant at the end of the match between Albiceleste and Chile during World Cup qualifying, FIFA upheld the Argentine Football Federation's appeal. As a result of insufficient evidence, the Appeal Committee has rescinded the Barcelona number 10’s ban and removing the fine, reportedly set at 10,000 Swiss francs. Messi is now able to rejoin his team immediately, and help his team in their quest towards Russia next summer.

FIFA reiterated its stance on continued respect for match officials and assistants, and still frowned upon Messi’s choice of words towards the official’s assistant. In the end though, there was not enough substantial evidence to carry out the ban and fine. This means that Argentina will have their talisman back for their next qualifier in late August against rivals Uruguay. The Albiceleste are currently fifth in South American qualification standings, but only two points away from second placed Colombia.