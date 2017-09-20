Que bien nos vamos a dormir hoy Un post condiviso da Rodrigo (@rodrigo.messi10) in data: 20 Set 2017 alle ore 14:53 PDT

Barcelona are the run-away leaders of La Liga as the blaugrana have racked up 15 points out of 15 so far. Their biggest rivals Real Madrid, on the contrary, have had a very bad start to the season as they only have eight points and sit 7in the table. The Merengues lost against Betis at home yesterday and the brother of Lionel Messi could not hide his happiness for the loss of Real. ‘Nice way to go to sleep, Rodrigo Messi wrote on his Instagram account posting a picture of Sanabria scoring the late winner against Zinedine Zidane’s men.