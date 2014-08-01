Lionel Messi earned his 400th win at Barcelona today.

With Barcelona travelling to Atletico Madrid’s Vicente Calderon, tensions were high in Catalonia, with the Cules a point behind rivals Real in La Liga having played one game more.

Things had gone to tipping point for Coach Luis Enrique, too, the Spaniard’s tactics being reportedly questioned by most of the dressing room.

Instead, Rafinha fired the visitors ahead, and Barcelona didn’t let Diego Godin’s equaliser discourage them, Messi firing in off a Jan Oblak save after being served from the right.

Speaking of landmarks, this was also Diego Simeone’s 300th game on the Atleti bench, as well as being the ninth year in the row in which the Argentine was the quickest to 20 Liga goals.



