Messi scores his first ever goal against Buffon, the latest

Messi scored his first ever goal against Gigi Buffon as Barcelona took a 1-0 lead over Juve at the Camp Nou. The Argentine super star has been everywhere tonight as Barcelona now have a 3-0 lead over Allegri's team. As said, Messi scored the first goal of the game, he later assisted Rakitic's goal (as Barca gained a two nothing lead at that point) before scoring his second goal of the game to give Barcelona a 3-0 lead. The Blaugrana have been amazing tonight as Juve struggled a lot.



With Bonucci sold and Chiellini out hurt, Juve's defensive marking hasn't been great as Messi has been a real problem for the Bianconeri. Buffon made a few good saves but when Messi opened the machine, even he could not stop the Argentina man. Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala have been very quiet for Juve which is a big problem since they needed a top performance by them...