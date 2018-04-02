Messi shock snub as Real Madrid ace names his 'perfect XI'
02 April at 21:55In a video on the club's Youtube channel, Real Madrid's Marcelo answered the fans' question, while also naming the best starting eleven of players he has played with.
What has been the most difficult game of your career?
"It's a difficult question, I've never been asked this before. I think it would be the one we played against Atletico in the Champions League final. We gave our all to keep them from scoring. It went to penalties and after we won I ran on the pitch with my family."
Indoor football or outdoor football?
"I can't choose one. I played indoor football for 10 years, while outdoor football has given me everything, I've been playing it 13 years now and that has brought me here."
What would be the ideal 11 players you've played with?
"It's complicated. Modric captain, that's a fact! In the goal, Julio Cesar and in defence Dani Alves, Thiago Silva, Sergio Ramos and Roberto Carlos. Zidane, Özil, Casemiro and Luka in midfield. Up front, I'd say Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar.
