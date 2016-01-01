Messi snubs Juve and Man Utd and names his favourite Champions League winners

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi has named his favorites for winning the UEFA Champions League, skipping out Juventus and Manchester United to name Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City as the favorites.



Messi, 30, was on the bench during Barcelona’s Champions League group stage game against Juventus as his side drew 0-0 in Turin to stay at the top of the group.



Despite the draw, the Argentine didn’t mention Massimiliano Allegri’s men as one of the favorites to win the tie, neither did he mentioned Manchester United’s name. Messi said that the Parisiens and the Citizens are the favorites to win the crown. He told Gazzetta dello Sport: "Manchester City for me are the strongest team now, along with Psg. But the season is very long. And I never forget Real Madrid for what they have and for their experience, even though they are not getting the results everyone is expecting. Then there is Bayern, another big team that will be fighting to the end. "



He was also asked his opinion about being dropped to the bench against the Old Lady. Messi said: "Yes, it is known to me that I always like to play and not stay out, but the season is long, you have to rest every now and then."



