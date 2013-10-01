Messi tells Barca chiefs to forget about bringing on-loan Milan star back to the Camp Nou
24 May at 10:20
Spanish winger Gerard Deulofeu has found a new lease of life since he left Everton in Januray to spend the second half of the season on-loan in Italy with AC Milan. The 23-year-old has thrived under the stewardship of coach Vincenzo Montella so much so, that Barcelona, the club that sold him to the Toffees, want to activate the buy-back clause inserted in the original deal.
The £10M fee that was agreed prior to his arrival on Merseyside looks like good business for the Catalan giants with club director Robert Fernandez declaring recently, that; “We will without doubt look at taking up the option to bring back Gerard Deulofeu, so he can be with Barcelona for the next campaign.”
According to Diario Gol however, one person that this does not sit too comfortably with is Argentine superstar Lionel Messi who reports suggest, has told Barca chiefs that he believes the Spaniard doesn’t fit with the clubs playing philosophy and that he has already vetoed the move. The portal claims that the 29-year-old wants the Blaugrana to build a team of stars to wrestle the Liga crown back from arch rivals Real Madrid next season and does not want the job of having to carry the rest of the squad.
