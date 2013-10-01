Spanish winger Gerard Deulofeu has found a new lease of life since he left Everton in Januray to spend the second half of the season on-loan in Italy with AC Milan. The 23-year-old has thrived under the stewardship of coach Vincenzo Montella so much so, that Barcelona, the club that sold him to the Toffees, want to activate the buy-back clause inserted in the original deal.



The £10M fee that was agreed prior to his arrival on Merseyside looks like good business for the Catalan giants with club director Robert Fernandez declaring recently, that; “We will without doubt look at taking up the option to bring back Gerard Deulofeu, so he can be with Barcelona for the next campaign.”

