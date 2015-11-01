Messi tells Barcelona they need a new left-back
06 February at 14:45
Lionel Messi has made it clear to the Barcelona hierarchy that their priority this summer should be to sign a new left-back – one who is capable of replacing Jordi Alba.
Lucas Digne started against Espanyol at the weekend, as indeed he did against Alavés. Though the Frenchman is a solid performer, he offers nowhere near the same level of performance as Alba. The difference between the two is clear, which is why Messi believes the club ought to bring in a new player in that position.
Indeed, the Argentine superstar has given the board of directors a list of candidates who could potentially be brought in to fill the void. Bayern Munich’s David Alaba is top of the list. Indeed, the Austrian is one of the best in the world and could be tempted by a move to Catalonia at the end of the season.
Messi also suggests that Marcos Alonso and Gayà could be worthwhile additions, given the fact they are both Spanish and would therefore be able to adapt to the team’s style of play with a minimum of fuss.
(Don Balon)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
