The latest reports from El Mundo Deportivo (via le10Sport) indicate that The Flea wants to stay at the Nou Camp, and has told as much to the club.

In fact, he is said to have expressed this to president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

Bartomeu is said to have spoken to Messi’s father in order to reach a deal, and to finalize the details.

El Mundo Deportivo’s second article on the subject from this morning claims that the Argentine will be rewarded to the tune of €40 million a year!

There were fears recently that Messi could leave on a free, as expressed by Graham Hunter to Radio 5 Live that “Leo Messi’s contract means he can sign free for anybody in January. No club should let a brilliant, all-time player like that run his contract down so low. Messi’s father is the one who negotiates his contract and went home with no progress last week.”