Messi warns Real Madrid ahead of Clasico clash

Lionel Messi and his FC Barcelona side have been very solid this season as they are now set to take on Real Madrid this coming week-end in a huge game for both sides. Here is what Messi had to say to the press ahead of this game as he received the Pichichi award as the best scorer in la Liga in 2016-17 (via Ansa) :



"It would be great to win on Saturday. If we do so, then we will add to our lead and we will all have a great Christmas. I want to thank my teammates for this Pichichi award. We all want to win big titles, that's our goal. Real? It will surely be a special game for everyone. It would certainly be the best way to close our this year, with a win. We will be ready for this game and we will be motivated to do well. Spain vs Argentina final? I don't know but it would be nice to reach a World Cup final again...".



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)