Messi will renew with Barcelona if they sign the following 5 players : the names

Lionel Messi's contract renewal is a hot topic of late as Barcelona want to do everything in their power to retain his services. The parties have had numerous talks over the past few months concerning a contract renewal but nothing official has been signed yet. According to Don Balon, Messi has a few conditions that he wants Barcelona to respect if he is going to sign a new deal with them and one of these conditions touches the transfer market. It seems like if Messi wants Barcelona to sign the following 5 players: Coutinho, Bellerin, Verratti, Bernardo Silva and Mbappé.



Messi's FC Barcelona will need another huge comeback if they are to eliminate Juventus in the UEFA Champions league as they lost the first game in Turin by a 3-0 score line. Let's not forget that Barca have already made an historic comeback against PSG earlier this year as they lost the first leg 4-0 but then beat the French champions by a 6-1 score in Spain.