Round 25 of the Serie A championship is behind us so it’s time for Italian Football TV to take it’s unique look at the weekend’s events.



There’s so much to talk about too…Zemenlandia returning to Pescara, Gabigol finally getting off the mark at Inter, Dzeko and Higuain fighting it out for the capocannoniere prize and much more. Anyway, take a look at the video and see if you agree with the opinions of our intrepid Serie A specialists.

