Meunier: Juve and Man Utd target hints at Psg exit
12 March at 22:10Juventus are targeting PSG’s Thomas Meunier in order to strengthen their defence next season.
Although the main defensive target for the Bianconeri during the summer is out of favour Manchester United man Mateo Darmian, the Old Lady are also keeping tabs on Belgian international Meunier.
After scoring for PSG during their 5-0 thrashing of Metz during the weekend, Meunier was asked about his contract situation and he said: “I’m still in Paris at the moment but I have not had contact with the (PSG) management and coach (Unai Emery), we have not communicated about it and I think that we will wait till the end of the season to put things straight and see what happens. I’ve been patient and I’ve been waiting. I’m not 18 anymore and I’m at an age where I need to be playing regular first-team football. If it is not going to be at PSG, it will be somewhere else.”
