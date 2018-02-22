Mexican drug lord wants to return to national team for fifth World Cup
16 February at 21:20The U.S. Department of the Treasury designated Mexican national team captain Rafa Marquez as a front man for an alleged drug cartel kingpin earlier in the summer. As a result, the designation restricts his travel and freezes many of his assets.
However, Marquez says he's still hoping to make Mexico's squad for the World Cup but also has come to grips with the idea that it may not happen.
In the succeeding months, Liga MX cleared him to return to league play with Atlas. But Marquez, who turned 39 earlier this week, still is unable to travel to the United States and likely is unable to go to other countries because of the designation.
“Yes, I still see myself playing with the national team," Marquez told ESPN Mexico. "It would be an important close to my career as well, but I’m also not clinging on to hope of what might happen. I know the present situation and I'm going to keep enjoying this magnificent sport."
The former Red Bull New York bust is the only player to wear the captain's armband in four World Cups and would join Lothar Matthaus this summer as the only field players to have appeared in five World Cups.
"It would be something beautiful, something important, but I also think that what I've done over the course of my career leaves me content, not grasping for this final dream," he said.
Mexico manager Juan Carlos Osorio has left the door open for a return, but even if Marquez's legal situation were to clear up, it could be difficult for him to make the squad.
Go to comments