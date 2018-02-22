From China to the United States; the future of AC Milan could be rescued from an unlikely source as Corriere dello Sport claims that Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has contacted Elliott on the current situation surrounding the Rossoneri.



Elliott are the hedge fund responsible for lending nearly €400M to current patron Yonghong Li who, it has been reported, is struggling to pay back the loan instalments.



With recent stories emerging that the Chinese businessman was actually bankrupt, club CEO Marco Fassone has been in London talking to representatives from US bank Merrill Lynch about another refinancing package.



Now these latest stories will once again bring Li’s tenure into question, with Ross understood to be worth over 7.4 billion dollars thanks to his real estate company.



Ross was also the driving force behind the International Champions Cup; the summer tournament that has now become the staple for Europe’s biggest clubs. He has also been quoted recently stating that in his opinion, football (or soccer) will become bigger than Baseball in the US.