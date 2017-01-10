Middlesbrough join Las Palmas and AS Roma in race to sign former Real Madrid winger
10 January at 18:20Middlesbrough are considering offer former Real Madrid winger Jesé an escape route from his nightmare in Paris where the Spaniard moved for € 25 million last summer playing only 368 minutes since the beginning of the current campaign.
AS Roma and Las Palmas are interested in signing the 23-year-old winger, but both clubs are struggling to close a deal. The Serie A giants have an agreement with PSG, but the player has snubbed a move to the Olimpico as he doesn’t want to join a new league. Jesé prefers to return to Spain and join Las Palmas, but the LaLiga side can’t afford to pay the player’s wages until the end of the season and have not find economic agreement with the Ligue1 giants.
As Le Parisien points out, Jesé earns somewhere around € 450.000 a month in Paris and Middlesbrough are considering signing him on loan until the end of the season. AS Roma have offered PSG € 3 million for the player’s loan until the end of the season with an option to buy in the region of € 23 million.
If Middlesbrough manage to match the giallorossi’s offer, they could have a chance to sign the player, provided that the former Real Madrid winger agrees to move to England.
Lorenzo Bettoni @lorebetto
