Middlesbrough are considering offer former Real Madrid winger Jesé an escape route from his nightmare in Paris where the Spaniard moved forAS Roma and Las Palmas are interested in signing the 23-year-old winger, but both clubs are struggling to close a deal. The Serie A giants have an agreement with, but the LaLiga side can’t afford to pay the player’s wages until the end of the season and have not find economic agreement with the Ligue1 giants. As Le Parisien points out, Jesé earns somewhere around € 450.000 a month in Paris and Middlesbrough are considering signing him on loan until the end of the season. AS Roma have offered PSGIf Middlesbrough manage to match the giallorossi’s offer, they could have a chance to sign the player, provided that the former Real Madrid winger agrees to move to England.Lorenzo Bettoni @lorebetto