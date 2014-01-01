The rumour mill around Liverpool and Tottenham target Jese Rodriguez is warming up again.

According to Canarias 7, the Roma and UD Las Palmas target is also being chased by Premier League strugglers Middlesbrough.

The local outlet claim that the Smoggies can afford him, not to mention have a Hispanic group that has been recruited by Coach Aitor Karanka, which includes misfiring striker Alvaro Negredo.

Middlesbrough are currently 16th in the Premier League and struggling to score the goals they need to keep floating above the relegation zone.

Las Palmas don’t look to be a realistic target, despite being the former Real Madrid product’s preferred destination.

“Talk of an agreement to join UD Las Palmas and earn a lower salary is all false,”

Having failed to settle at PSG, it looks like Jese will be shipped off on a loan deal, though where is rather uncertain.

In the last hours it appears that Roma