Midfield star gives Chelsea, Man Utd hope claiming that ‘he can’t join PSG’

Monaco star Tiemoue Bakayoko has emerged as a top transfer target of Chelsea and Manchester United. The France star has had a stunning campaign attracting the interest of several European clubs although the Premier League giants are believed to be the most interested clubs in signing him alongside PSG.



Bakayoko has three goal and one assist in 51 appearances in all competitions and Juventus had also been scouting the player in the past.



No secret that the player’s favourite team is PSG. The Frenchman and his agent have revealed the player’s ‘dirty secret’ during several interviews but Bakayoko has also recently claimed that he won’t be joining the Ligue1 giants next season.



“PSG are the club of my heart. I come from Paris and I support PSG. It nice to know they are interested in signing me but it is impossible for me to join them. I can’t move from Monaco to PSG and I can’t join a team that did worse than us this season”, Bakayoko told Canal Football Club.

