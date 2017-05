AC Milan are close to signing Atalanta starlet Franck Kessié, a former Chelsea, Roma and Juventus target. Calciomercato.com exclusively reported the beginning of negotiations between the rossoneri and the player’s entourage in February and the Serie A giants have now finalized the agreement to sign the 20-year-old who will move to the San Siro for € 25 million plus € 3 million add-ons.The Ivorian starlet has had an amazing debut Serie A campaign with Atalanta. Scorer of, Kessié has imposed himself as one of the most exciting prospects around Europe, so much so his agent had also held transfer talks with Chelsea.The player’s salary will be aroundand the diavoli have already scheduled the player’s medical. ​According to various reports in Italy , Kessié will undergo medical between next week, probably on Tuesday or on Wednesday.and not with the agent of the promising midfielder.