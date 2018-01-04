As soon as the whistle blew here in San Diego, we had some good news for @julieertz...@ZERTZ_86 & the @Eagles are heading to the @SuperBowl! pic.twitter.com/dI5MvG53VR — U.S. Soccer WNT (@ussoccer_wnt) January 22, 2018

On Sunday night, the Philadelphia Eagles booked their ticket to February’s Super Bowl. They’ll be going up against the heavily favored New England Patriots, and Tom Brady.One person who doesn’t mind the matchup is United States Women’s National Team midfielder Julie Ertz. Her husband, Zach Ertz, is an Eagles player and will be heading to the biggest game of his life.Ertz found out following the USWNT’s 5-1 drubbing of Denmark, which was played concurrently with the Eagles’ semifinal match. Her reaction, after finding out, was priceless.