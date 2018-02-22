Mido confirms: 'Real Madrid want Salah, here's why...'

Real Madrid progressed past Juventus in the UEFA Champions league as they are now set to take on Bayern Munich in the semi-finals of the competition. Cristiano Ronaldo started off this season slowly but he has picked things up of late. Even so, it is not a secret that Real Madrid will try to improve their attack for next season.



SALAH ON THEIR RADAR? - In an interview with King Fut, ex-Roma player Mido (who is Egyptian) had this to say on Momo Salah : "I was scared that he would've failed at Liverpool but he has done incredibly well. I think he is now ready for the next step. Real Madrid want him especially since they haven't been getting great performances from Benzema and Gareth Bale of late. I think they would be the ideal team for him going forward because he has the right mix of experience and creativity...".



It remains to be seen but Salah would certainly be a great signing for Florentino Perez's club...