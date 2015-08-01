Mignolet and Sturridge to leave Liverpool as Klopp identifies replacements
08 February at 18:26Liverpool are planning a pretty big restyling of their squad for the next campaign as Jurgen Klopp is considering offloading both Simon Mignolet and Daniel Sturridge in the summer as the German tactician has reportedly identified potential replacements for the unhappy duo.
Both Mignolet and Karius are failing to live up to expectations at Anfield Road and the Reds have set sights on Manchester City loanee star Joe Hart whose loan spell at Torino is set to end in June. The Englishman joined Torino in a dry loan spell last summer but the Serie A side do not have an option to buy and the 29-year-old is set to return to England at the end of the current campaign.
As for Sturridge, he has not even played 1000 minutes in all competitions so far this season and former England International Micky Quinn is convinced the Englishman will be leaving Anfield Road in the summer. According to the Sun, Liverpool are planning to replace Sturridge with Borussia Drortmund star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who, however, is also on Manchester City’s sights. The next one will be a very entertaining summer transfer window indeed!
Go to comments