Torino boss Sinisa Mihajlovic held a pre match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s Serie A clash against Chievo. The Serbian tactician was asked his thoughts on Torino star striker Andrea Belotti who has emerged as a possible transfer target of both Chelsea and Manchester United.The Blues have already made an opening bid for the Italian striker who, however, has a € 100 million release clause included in his contract with Torino. The clause can only be activated by foreign clubs.“It would be difficult to replace Belotti”, Mihajlovic said“I hope he stays but if he does. We all hope Belotti stays at the club and he’d like to stay as well.”“However, big offers will come. Belotti is 23 and he could score 30 goals each season. Some big club could come here and offer him 5, 6, 7 million a year for five years. That would make 30 million.This is not an easy decision to make.”