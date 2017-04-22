Mihajlovic admits keeping Chelsea, Man Utd striking target could be difficult task for Torino
22 April at 13:00Torino boss Sinisa Mihajlovic held a pre match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s Serie A clash against Chievo. The Serbian tactician was asked his thoughts on Torino star striker Andrea Belotti who has emerged as a possible transfer target of both Chelsea and Manchester United.
The Blues have already made an opening bid for the Italian striker who, however, has a € 100 million release clause included in his contract with Torino. The clause can only be activated by foreign clubs.
“It would be difficult to replace Belotti”, Mihajlovic said
“I hope he stays but if he does he must have the right mentality. We all hope Belotti stays at the club and he’d like to stay as well.”
“However, big offers will come sooner or later and at that point it could be hard to stay. Belotti is 23 and he could score 30 goals each season. Some big club could come here and offer him 5, 6, 7 million a year for five years. That would make 30 million. Let’s presume he stays: what happen if he picks up an injury? What happen if he loses the right attitude? This is not an easy decision to make.”
