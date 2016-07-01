Virginia Mihajlovic, Sinisa's daughter, was at the Allianz Stadium last night to watch the Juve versus Torino derby game. Next to her was her Juventino partner (Alessandro Vogliacco who plays for the Juve youth squad of Dal Canto). Who was she going for, her dad (Torino) or her partner's team (Juve)? Well it seems like she was going for her dad as he posted this picture on her Instagram account a few hours ago. Look bellow to view the picture :



