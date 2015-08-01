Mihajlovic: 'Juve derby? I can play too...'

Torino drew Genoa earlier today as they are now getting ready for the Coppa Italia clash against their eternal rivals Juventus. Torino boss Sinisa Mihajlovic spoke about the Genoa game as well as their upcoming game against the Bianconeri, here is what he had to say on the matter:



"Juve derby in the Coppa Italia? I will only recuperate Baselli because today he was suspended. Some things will surely change after the break. Against Juve we will use pretty much the same squad if not, it is me who will have to play! We will evaluate our game against Genoa and we will then prepare ourselves for our game against Juventus...".



Torino are currently 10th in the Italian Serie A standings as they are tied on points with Gattuso's AC Milan. Their star striker Andrea Belotti has been injured a lot this season as they have had to play without him on numerous occasions in 2017....



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)