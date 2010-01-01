Mihajlovic speaks candidly about the Derby della Mole and racism

In advance of tomorrow’s Derby della Mole, Torino FC manager Sinisa Mihajlovic spoke about his preparations during a press conference.



“[Our] victory over Udinese allowed us to prepare this derby with less anxiety,” the Serbian began. “We are less accustomed to playing three games in a week, but we should get used to it if we want to play in Europe next year. I respect Juve very much, they have great players like Dybala, Pjanic, Higuain. They did not do well [in Champions League] but have this mentality that differentiates them from all other teams. This will not be an easy game but it will not be for them either. We have Belotti, Ljajic, I do not think Buffon will have quiet a quiet day. If we want to go to Europe, we have to earn fifteen more points than last year. We have done well so far, but we have to improve ahead, be more concrete, we also need to improve the management of the ball.”



The coach then spoke of his strikers: "This is the year Ljajic and Niang will have to find continuity and show their talent: Ljajic is succeeding, Niang still needs some time. Who plays tomorrow? Some changes over Udinese will be made, now we will see which ones. Niang wanted it, I know I have not gotten what I'm looking for, but I'm sure that playing and training can lead to the Niang I expect. Tomorrow he will play in the game, we'll see how long. Even if they play forty minutes in those forty minutes it must be decisive. Belotti has to continue to add his name to some of the great players who’ve worn this crest. He is one of the players who, when he plays well, manages to wake up his teammates.”



Mihajlovic then spoke about the most recent derby from last year. “Walt Disney said," If you can dream it, you can do it." We in the derby hope to realize our dream. It is true that every game is worth three points but there are matches that have nothing more than points. This is a challenge between the people and the master, between color and black & white. I do not believe in any other derby there is this difference between DNA and history between the two teams. We have to play ourselves. Compared to last year we are stronger.”



Mihajlovic then returned to the last derby played at the Stadium. "I hope to manage a derby without getting angry, as it happened last year. Now there is VAR, I hope it will work well for us.”



He then spoke about a racist chant Juventus fans lobbed at him last year. “The stadium has excellent acoustics, even the fourth official should hear if there will be [offensive] chants. This is not an insult only to me but to all the people of Serbia. It is time to finish it with these things. If these chants return this year, I hope the fourth official will hear them.”



Translated by Matthew Klimberg

Andrea Piva