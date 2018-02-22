Mijatovic: 'Real Madrid don't need Dybala. As for Icardi...'

Predrag Mijatovic scored many goals for Real Madrid as his most important goal for Los Blancos has to be the one he scored during the 1998 UCL final against Juve (1-0 FT). He is now a scout for Real Madrid as he talked to Corriere dello Sport about numerous topics, here is what he had to say:



" UCL final? When I think about that game, I always end up smiling. Was it offside? For me it was a good goal and we won the cup fair and square. This is all that matters to me. Juve-Real? Before the draw, I had said that Real had to avoid Barcelona and Juventus. The blaugrana are very strong where as Juve are very hard to eliminate on a two leg tie. I wasn't very pleased when Real got Juve as they are strong and physical. They have all my respect but I am a Real fan. Allegri? He has been doing a great job in Turin. He won every possible league title and he reached two UCL finals against very strong teams. Juve showed their worth against Tottenham. Buffon vs Ronaldo? Buffon is still one of the best around, forget about his age. Higuain? He scored a lot for Real Madrid and he is a great striker. Real decided to go with Benzema but Gonzalo has a ton of quality too. Dybala? Real already have Asensio and Isco so I think they might look for a real center-forward instead. Icardi or Kane? Both are very good. I think los blancos will invest again next summer as I like Icardi a lot. He is young, strong and has a release clause. Astori? That was terrible news, I was shocked...".