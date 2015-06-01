Chelsea outcast Mikel won't be going to Marseille, says source
02 January at 16:00It appears that another potential suitor for John Obi Mikel is pulling out of the race, too.
A source claims that the Chelsea midfielder, who is considered to be surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge, is not going to Marseille, who have recently been linked to the Nigerian alongside Inter.
“Mikel to Marseille isn’t going to happen, barring a higher bid”, a source close to the case told Footmercato (via Le10Sport) on New Year’s Day.
“OM prefer to gamble on players who sign up to the club’s long-term strategy.
“They also prefer French or French-speaking players, who know OM’s culture”.
“There’s a lot of talk of internationals apparently…”
This is more bad news for the Nigerian, who hasn’t played a single EPL fixture this season.
Inter look to be pulling out of the race for the former Lyn Oslo man as they are now signing Roberto Gagliardini. The 29-year-old had been offered to them in recent days.
