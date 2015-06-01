It appears that another potential suitor for John Obi Mikel is pulling out of the race, too.

A source claims that the Chelsea midfielder, who is considered to be surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge, is not going to Marseille, who have recently been linked to the Nigerian alongside Inter.

“Mikel to Marseille isn’t going to happen, barring a higher bid”, a source close to the case told

“OM prefer to gamble on players who sign up to the club’s long-term strategy.

“They also prefer French or French-speaking players, who know OM’s culture”.

“There’s a lot of talk of internationals apparently…”

This is more bad news for the Nigerian, who hasn’t played a single EPL fixture this season.

Inter look to be pulling out of the race for the former Lyn Oslo man as they are now signing Roberto Gagliardini.