In what was a well fought and close encounter, contrary to what was initially expected, Vincenzo Montella’s AC Milan picked up all three points with a 2-1 win over Massimo Rastelli’s Cagliari at the San Siro on Sunday evening.

This was the Rossoneri’s second consecutive win of the new campaign and the hard fought defeat left Rastelli’s men with no points from two games following their 3-0 thrashing at the hands of Juventus in week one.

Patrick Cutrone, who earned himself the first league start of his career last week, was up front once again and proved doubters wrong by handing Milan a lead in the tenth minute. It was Suso’s cross that did the damage and the youngster’s touch towards goal was enough to nudge Montella’s side ahead.

Throughout the rest of the opening 45 minutes, Cagliari kept on attacking, causing problems for the Milan back-line. Gigi Donnarumma was forced into action many times, but the equaliser came eleven minutes into the second half through Joao Pedro, who had threatened to score all game.

As the contest dragged on, Suso was the difference once again handing Milan with all three points, thanks to his 70th minute strike, a delightful free-kick.



HOW THEY RATED:

Donnarumma- 7.5: The big Italian used his body and positioning well to deny the Cagliari forwards space to shoot. Wasn't’t at fault for the goal and was sound throughout.

Andrea Conti: 7.5: Not as impressive as on his debut, but lack of support from midfielder's often caught him off guard as Cagliari swarmed forward.

Mateo Musacchio: 6.5: Had a rather disappointing and subdued evening. Was never allowed a moment of peace by either Diego Farias or Marco Sau. Was often dragged out of position. Didn't’t win a single tackle or aerial duel.

Leonardo Bonucci: 8.0: The summer signing looked assured at the back and if not for him, Milan would have conceded in the first half. Looked cool on the ball as well. Won as many as four aerial duels.



Ricardo Rodriguez: 7.5: Had to do the defensive job more, but did the job going forward as well. Played the second most number of passes for his side.

Franck Kessie: 7.0: The Ivorian was forced into dropping into deeper areas and was often nullified by the energy of the Cagliari midfield and attack, especially after the first goal.

Riccardo Montolivo: 8.0: The veteran midfielder was always there when the side needed defensive help and his presence often allowed the duo of Rodriguez and Conti to fly forward from full-back. Dribbled it out of crowded areas of well.

Hakan Calhanoglu: 6.5: The summer signing from Bayer Leverkusen struggled to impose himself on a game that Milan could have won with his masterstroke. Looked off-color and much like Kessie, was forced to drop deep to cover up the spaces.

Suso: 8.5: Easily the man of the match. The Spaniard grabbed the all important goal and the assist for Cutrone’s goal. His directness and tendency to drift in was always a threat for the rossoblu.



Patrick Cutrone: 8.0: Another wonderful outing for the 18-year-old. Scored the opener and always acted as an outlet and a target man up front. Did the dirty work well too.



Fabio Borini: 7.5: Had a golden opportunity on the break to double his side’s lead in first half. Put in a real shift.

Substitutes

Lucas Biglia: 7.0: Came on for the disappointing Calhanoglu in the second half. Did the work of acting as the second defensive midfielder well enough.

Nikola Kalinic: NA

Luca Antonelli: NA







Kaustubh Pandey (@TheFootyMad)