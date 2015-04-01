Milan 2017/18 goalkeeper jersey revealed

There are new anticipations of Milan's 2017/18 jerseys. The Footyheadlines.com specialized site has released the first pictures of the goalkeeper's shirt: it will be green with white stripes on the shoulders, neckline, and white trim. Like the field players jerseys, the goalkeeper kit will also debut in the next league round against Bologna. There is also attention paid to the numbers, their style and shape and the inclusion of the crest on the bottom of the number.

