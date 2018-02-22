Milan 3-2 Chievo: Tops and flops as Rossoneri win fifth straight

AC Milan were looking to get three points to continue their climb up the Serie A table on Sunday as they hosted Chievo Verona. The Rossoneri did just that in collecting a 3-2 victory, their fifth on the bounce. A top story is Andre Silva scoring the game winner for the second straight game, an impressive feat after struggling to get playing time all season long.



Here are the tops and flops from the 3-2 result:



Tops:



Hakan Çalhanoglu- The Turk found the back of the net again after scoring midweek in the Europa League. He was secure in possession today and helped open up space for teammates throughout the match.



Suso-The 24-year-old Spaniard found himself on the right in this match and was extremely effective. His creative and crosses trouble Chievo all night.



Flops:



Jaroszynski- The young Polishman was stretched throughout and was at fault as Franck Kessié assisted the first goal. A very weak performance on all acounts.



Stepinski-His work ethic was a bright spot early on and in fact did score Chievo's opener with a tap-in. However, the Polish striker never looked dangerous from that point and was unable to really test the Milan defense.