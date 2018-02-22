There’s a new chapter in the tale of Milan and their sale to Chinese businessman Yonghong Li.



Following the investigation by Corriera della Sera on the bankruptcy of Jie Andes, the company of the Chinese entrepreneur and the rumours that hedge fund Elliott may have to take control of the Rossoneri, comes news from ANSA that the Public Prosecutor of Milan has opened a file on Li regarding suspicious transactions concerning Bankitalia during his takeover of the club.



La Stampa writes that although no crime has been committed at the moment, the Finance Intelligence Unit (FIU) are obliged to undergo further investigations if they suspect any acts of money laundering or terrorism funding has been committed.

On the evidence obtained so far, the FIU are now evaluating how to proceed in their investigations to establish if any offence has taken place.



Yonghong Li has already stated in the past that his takeover of Milan was transparent and above board.