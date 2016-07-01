Milan, a Raiola client is a possibility for the rossoneri : the latest
20 August at 09:00Milan have been one of the most active teams on the summer transfer window as they signed 10 new players to date (Donnarumma, Conti, Musacchio, Bonucci, Ricardo Rodriguez, Kessie, Biglia, Calhanoglu, Borini, André Silva) and they aren't done just yet. Fassone and Mirabelli stated that Milan were still looking for a striker as they have seemingly found him : Nikola Kalinic. The Fiorentina man should soon arrive in Milan to undergo his medicals as he will be the rossoneri's 11th signing of the off-season. Other than the Croatian striker, Milan will still likely sign at least one other player as they have been looking around.
According to SportItalia (via Depor.com), Etienne Capoue (a Raiola client) is an option for Milan as Mirabelli has been following him for years now. The tension between Milan and Raiola seems to be resolved as they might soon do business again. Other than Capoue, Cabaye (Crystal palace) and Mendy (Leicester) are also on Milan's radar. Fassone did state that his club would be looking for good opportunities in the last week of the transfer window...
