It is undoubtedly a time of change for the Rossoneri. Following the sale and imminent departure of Silvio Berlusconi and Galliani, the club is undergoing to complete revival--not just in the first team but also in view of younger players. Milan have begun their revolution in the youth sector. The meeting took place today in Milan with Rossoneri executives firing Mauro Bianchessi, the man responsible for building and scouting for the Under 14. Milanews reports that the Milan scout still had two years remaining on his contract, but has accepted the decision and was released from their office at Centro Sportivo Vismara of Milan.

COSTA ALSO GOING - Besides him, Antonella Costa was also relieved from office, responsible for coordinating the youth operations. In a short time, communication for new appointees to play these roles will commence. If nothing else, new Milan directors are showing that they are willing and ready to shake up the entire club staff, in a ‘top to bottom’ fashion.