Milan, Abbiati: 'The Ucl will be hard but we believe. Belotti is like Sheva...'

SHOW GALLERY

AC Milan are currently taking on Torino in the Italian Serie A as Christian Abbiati (rossoneri club manager) spoke to Premium Sport on the matter, here is what he had to say:



" UEFA Champions league? Well we have to look ahead but also look who is behind us. It's better to focus on the Europa league and then see what happens. We know that it will be very hard for the Champions league since there are three clubs ahead of us but we believe. There is now less and less games but we have to keep on fighting and hope for the right results. Belotti? He reminds me a bit of Shevchenko, they are great finishers. Sheva would score 90 times on 100 shots, he had an incredible ratio. I see some similarities for sure. Donnarumma? There isn't anything to be said or added...".



AC Milan will be hoping to come away with the three points tonight but it won't be easy as Torino are a quality side...