Milan, Abbiati: 'Donnarumma in Milan for many years'

Former Milan goalkeeper Christian Abbiati, currently club manager, spoke to Premium Sport ahead of the match against Chievo Verona.



Inter victory? "Inter produced an excellent game, but we only have ourselves in mind. We want three points to continue along our path of going up in the standings."



On the Kalinic exclusion: "Gattuso was clear with everyone, he wants the best in training. He did not see that in him and he excluded him, but he has no bitterness. Kalinic is important and Gattuso believes in him."



Pepe Reine with Donnarumma? "Gigio will remain at Milan for many years, he is a star at the age of 19. It's my personal sentiment, what's better than Milan?"



"Reina's arrival for us is an extra potential, as he has personality and experience."