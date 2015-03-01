Milan, Abbiati: 'We are not thinking about the derby. The fans love Donnarumma again'

Christian Abbiati (who is a club manager at Milan) spoke to Premium Sport about the rossoneri, here is what he had to say on the matter:



" Milan-Sampdoria? This will be a big game for us. It is similar to the Coppa Italia game against Inter Milan and the Lazio game in the Serie A. Sampdoria are ahead of us in the standings so we will have to be good tonight. Inter? We are currently playing against Samp so we are fully focused on this game. Donnarumma? Gigio is so young but he already has a great personality. He did a great thing on Thursday as the love between the fans and him is now back. Samp? They are very well organized as they have been a great surprise this season. We have the fans behind us tonight but it won't be easy to get a win. Gattuso? Milan gave him a big chance and he is taking it well. Rino always says what he feels and he is proving to everyone that he has a lot of qualities...".



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@Calcionews89)