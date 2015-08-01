Milan are on pole for Alvaro Morata!

Manchester United and Chelsea are very interested in the Spaniard, too, as are PSG and Tottenham Hotspur, to name a few, but today’s news from Spain confirms that the former Juventus attacker likes the idea of moving to the San Siro.

Antonio Conte is also a big fan, and wants Morata to replace Diego Costa, and can offer the Spaniard a starting spot.

Real Madrid have opened the door, as it was recently revealed that they wouldn’t stop Morata from leaving. The price?

60 million.

It sounds like Morata is changing his mind because of a number of reasons: he likes Serie A, and wouldn’t compete with the same calibre of players, with Milan making him their main striker.

Morata would also accept a pay cut.

He is Real's second Liga scorer with 15 goals, despite only starting 14 games.