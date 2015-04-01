PSG are set to be frustrated in their quest for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to the latest

The French paper claims that, if the Manchester United and Real Madrid star were to leave, he’d be closer to AC Milan.

The Rossoneri have recently been acquired by a Chinese investment fund, and want to make some ambitious signings in order to bolster their squad.

PSG, for their part, consider Aubame to be their second priority behind Alexis Sanchez of Arsenal. Thing is, it looks like the Chilean prefers Bayern Munich and Manchester City.

This is a bit of a surprise, seeing as PSG were rumoured to spend €70 million on the star striker, who has netted 36 goals in all competitions with Borussia Dortmund.

Manchester City, for their part,