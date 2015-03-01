Milan, a Ajax young starlet is also on their radar : the latest
13 August at 19:18Milan have been one of the most active teams on the summer transfer window as they signed 10 new players to date (Donnarumma, Conti, Musacchio, Bonucci, Ricardo Rodriguez, Kessie, Biglia, Calhanoglu, Borini, André Silva) and they aren't done just yet. Fassone and Mirabelli stated that Milan were still looking for a striker as they have been following many different names.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Andrea Belotti, Diego Costa and Nikola Kalinic are some of the hottest names rumored to be followed by Milan as the Croatian international seems to be the likeliest option as things stand.
Accoridng to Tuttosport (via FootballItalia), if Milan do decide to sign Kalinic (who would cost around 25 million euros), then they might sign another striker with the extra budget. Ajax young starlet Kasper Dolberg might be an option for Fassone and Mirabelli as he would likely cost around 30 million euros. With Dolberg and André Silva, Milan would have a revamped attack as they would have two young starlets with a very high potential indeed.
