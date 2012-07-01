Milan, a Udinese wonderkid has been offered to the club: the latest
30 August at 21:42"Mirabelli has something else up his sleeves...". This is what the Italian agent Giuseppe Riso had to say as he was leaving Casa Milan earlier today. There might be room for a last signing in the midfield/offensive winger position as Mirabelli talked about a few things with Riso. According to SportItalia (via Tuttomercatoweb), the new name is Jakub Jankto as the player was offered to AC Milan.
WATCH OUT FOR THE EPL - Jankto would be a very nice addition for Milan as he can play the mezzala position perfectly. His current contract expires in 2021 as Udinese will be asking for a pretty high price for him. This is why it will all depend on Niang since AC Milan could make 15+ million euros from the French striker's sale. There is some competition for him as Inter and Juve have followed him closely in the past and a few EPL clubs are also interested in him now. After Udine's defeat to Spal, there was some tension in the locker room implicating Jankto as Udinese might consider letting him leave for a little less than first anticipated.
Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)
